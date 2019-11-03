|
|
Myrna Rae Eldredge
Myrna died peacefully surrounded by love of family and friends, on October 19, 2019, at the age of 82. She was a long-time resident of Redmond, WA, Registered Nurse at Overlake Hospital and parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, Kirkland. Born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on November 9, 1936, she was the only child born to Lucille Hocker and Ray Patton. Raised in Aspen, she had a passion for piano, alto-saxophone and care giving. Throughout her school years, Myrna attended Aspen High School and Denver Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1958, where she proudly became a Registered Nurse. She is met in heaven by her son, Edward Eldredge and survived by her husband, John Eldredge Jr.; five children, John III, Mark, Karen, Jeff and Melissa; six grandchildren, Nichole, Jordan, Ashlee, Kendall, Brenna, David, and great-granddaughter, Aria. Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 6th at 11:00 AM, Holy Family Catholic Church, Kirkland, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019