Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Kirkland, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrna Eldredge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrna Rae Eldredge


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrna Rae Eldredge Obituary
Myrna Rae Eldredge

Myrna died peacefully surrounded by love of family and friends, on October 19, 2019, at the age of 82. She was a long-time resident of Redmond, WA, Registered Nurse at Overlake Hospital and parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, Kirkland. Born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on November 9, 1936, she was the only child born to Lucille Hocker and Ray Patton. Raised in Aspen, she had a passion for piano, alto-saxophone and care giving. Throughout her school years, Myrna attended Aspen High School and Denver Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1958, where she proudly became a Registered Nurse. She is met in heaven by her son, Edward Eldredge and survived by her husband, John Eldredge Jr.; five children, John III, Mark, Karen, Jeff and Melissa; six grandchildren, Nichole, Jordan, Ashlee, Kendall, Brenna, David, and great-granddaughter, Aria. Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 6th at 11:00 AM, Holy Family Catholic Church, Kirkland, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -