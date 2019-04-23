Home

Myron (Mike) Rabin

Myron (Mike) Rabin Obituary
Myron (Mike) Rabin

Myron (Mike) Rabin, 72, of San Diego, California and Seattle made his transition on April 18, 2019 after a short but furious struggle with cancer. Born July 12, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York, passed away in Chula Vista, California.

He is survived by his husband Erich Schoessler, his brother Philip and many cousins, nieces and nephews on the east coast, Canada, San Francisco and Portland.

He was a remarkable and generous soul who will be sorely missed.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
