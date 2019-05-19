Myrtle J. ("Myrt") Pentheny



Myrtle J. ("Myrt") Pentheny, 88, died peacefully on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Aegis Lodge Kirkland, WA.



Born in Portland, OR to Samuel and Irma Stange, she was raised with her brothers Sam, Ted and Bill who loved their little sister. Myrt moved to San Francisco after high school then returned to Portland where she met her future husband Tiny (E.A.) Pentheny at Mt. Hood. Soon she moved to Sun Valley to join the fun of the bustling new ski town and shortly married Tiny. The newlyweds lived in Sun Valley for several years, but over time moved to Florida, Indiana and Connecticut, ultimately settling in Bellevue, WA.



Myrt was well known for her smile and engaging personality. She was a natural to work in hospitality and eventually became a Travel agent. Besides helping others travel, she loved to travel herself-with cruises being her favorite! In retirement line dancing became a big part of her life. She had a lot of fun dancing and made many lifelong friends there. Finally, she was a dedicated and loving mother who was very proud of her family. She loved to gather everyone together, often at her home, to have fun celebrating holidays and birthdays, and always attended the annual Stange campout!



Myrt is survived by her 5 children Gary (Shawn), Mark (Nancy), Dale (Dot), Kurt (Kate) and Debbie (Tim), 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



The family is having a celebration



of her life on Saturday June 1st



at 2:00pm. It will be held at



The Rocking Horse Dance Barn 11820 150th Ave SE, Renton 98059 Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019