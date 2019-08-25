|
Myrtle (Myrt) Jodry
Myrtle was born Myrtle Lorraine Kvinnesland on September 3, 1934 to Holger and Ragnhild Kvinnesland in Poulsbo, Washington. She passed away suddenly at her home in Poulsbo on July 27, 2019.
Her parents were early Norwegian homesteaders in the Big Valley area of North Kitsap County, and she was the youngest of 5 surviving children, having 2 sisters who preceded her in death in 1934 before she was born. She graduated from North Kitsap High School in 1952 and soon after attended Business College in Bremerton. She was initially employed at the Naval Torpedo Station - Keyport until her children were born between 1954 and 1960. In 1967 she began employment with the King County Sheriff's office where she remained until her retirement in 1993, working as an administrative professional in the legal unit and criminal investigation section.
Following retirement, she and her husband Roger moved back to their roots in North Kitsap County, building a home on the Hood Canal. Myrt remained at the Hood Canal home following Roger's passing in 1998, until relocating to Poulsbo in 2012. Myrt was a member of Vinland Lutheran Church, The Daughters of Norway, and The Sons of Norway of which she was regularly involved with since returning to Kitsap County.
Most of all Myrt loved her family. She continued to host her Christmas gathering every year for her children, their spouses, and her beloved grandchildren who she was so proud of. She is survived by her children Kevin Pederson (Donna) of Gig Harbor, Jon Pederson (Susan) of Kirkland, Lisa Journey (Hayes) of Poulsbo, 7 grandchildren, Cody, Collin, Chelsea, Natalie, Michael, Camille, and Annie, and, 5 great grandchildren, Violet, Serena, Nora, Ada, and Jaxson. A memorial service will be held at Vinland Lutheran Church, 2750 Finn Hill Road, on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 12 pm. Memorials may be made to the Vinland Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund, or a .
She will be remembered as a loving, caring mother, grand-mother, and friend by all who knew her. "Mom, your sudden passing is hard for all of us who remain, however we are comforted in knowing you are with our Lord in his Heavenly Kingdom".
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019