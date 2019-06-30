Home

Nadine Andresen Benson

Nadine Andresen Benson Obituary
Nadine A. Benson

Born in Tacoma to Norwegian immigrants Asta and Carl Andresen on 12-10-1933. Nadine studied journalism at PLU and UPS, where she met her first husband. They had two children and divorced in 1979. She married Ben Benson in 1980. They were married 39 years at the time of her death from a massive stroke on 6-26-2019.

Nadine worked in advertising at Cole & Weber, Seattle for 36 years and retired as a SVP. She enjoyed travel, especially to Oslo to visit family. The only thing she liked better was being home on Bainbridge.

Survived by husband Ben, daughter Palmer Raible, grandsons Jack and Tom Raible, as well as many family members and friends. She was preceded in death by son James Pasnick, brother Lindy Andresen and son-in-law Robert Raible.

She had an enviable, full life, yet it feels like she left much too soon.

For more about Nadine see

www.cookfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019
