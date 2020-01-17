|
|
Nadine C. Shepard
Nadine Charlotte (Bush) Shepard, age 94, passed away peacefully at her residence in Garden Village in Yakima on January 01, 2020. Nadine was born on December 24, 1925 in Spokane. She was the daughter of Roy Wallace Bush, Sr., and Mildred Charlotte (Kenyon) Bush. She married her first husband, Dean Edward Lybyer, on May 23, 1948 in Toppenish. She married her second husband, Rodger Nelson Shepard, on May 29, 1971 in Bellevue. Nadine was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children Rob Lybyer and Sherrie (Ron) Stephenson; brother Roy (Dorothy) Bush; stepchildren Ken (Tania) Shepard, Cindy (Keith) Hanson, and Chris (Noelle) Shepard; 12 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Her memorial, interment, and a
reception will be held at 2:00 on
January 25, 2020 at St. Margaret's
Episcopal Church in Bellevue.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020