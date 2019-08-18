|
|
Nancy Anne Paynter
Nancy passed away on August 6,
2019 surrounded by her family after a very courageous fight with cancer. She is at peace now with her Heavenly Father.
She was born on December 6, 1938 in Portland, OR where she lived until moving to Seattle in 1958. She then married and became a homemaker until 1967 when she started her career in Retail Management with the JC Penney Company. She was promoted several times up to the position of Seattle District Cosmetic Coordinator. She was an outstanding leader in her field. In 1990 and 1991 she won numerous awards including Merchant of the Year in the Seattle market. She enjoyed traveling both domestically and internationally with frequent stops in Whistler and Phoenix. She was very active enjoying snow and water skiing, tennis and golf.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bruce Paynter; her children Debbie Bredl, Greg Johns and Elizabeth Allen, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren who were all the love of her life. Family was very important to her. She continues to live through all of them with the love and guidance she bestowed.
A Funeral Mass is scheduled for
11:00 AM on Wed., August 21 at
St. Mark Catholic Church
in Shoreline, WA.
Those wishing to honor her should love each other unconditionally just as she did. Remembrances can be made to St Mark Catholic Church or a cancer research center of your choice.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019