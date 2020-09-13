Nancy Barei Monahan
Nancy (Barei) Monahan passed away on September 8, 2020 at the age of 82, after a long battle with cancer. She passed away quietly at home, surrounded by family. She is survived by her daughter Laura, her three sons Daniel (Lisa), John (Lisa) and Thomas, 7 grandchildren and one great grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband William Monahan, as well as her parents and two older siblings.
Nancy was born and raised in Renton, where her parents settled after immigrating from Italy. Throughout her life she was an active participant in clubs and organizations intended to help the less fortunate and improve her community, including The Association for Catholic Childhood, and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. She was also a board member of the Renton Library in its early years. In 2019, she was honored by the Renton Regional Community Foundation with the Lifetime of Giving Award for her many years of volunteering and charitable contributions.
Nancy was a graduate of Seattle University, Renton High School, and Saint Anthony grade school. She attended Saint Anthony Catholic Church faithfully her entire life. Besides her Catholic faith, nothing was more important to Nancy than her friends and family. She loved to entertain and gather people together and the Monahan back yard and basement were the site of many wonderful meals and celebrations. Even in her last days, she was offering food and drinks to family and caregivers, making sure everyone was taken care of. She was the ultimate hostess and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Advocacy and Caring for Children, St. Anthony Parish St. Vincent de Paul, or Seattle Children's. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Greenwood Cemetery. A private funeral will be held for Nancy on Thursday, Sept. 17th at 11:30 AM and will be available to watch on www.zoom.us
. Meeting ID 937 5691 4378.