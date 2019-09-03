|
|
Nancy Catherine Nazarenus
Age 80, Nancy passed away on August 28, 2019. She was born on July 21, 1939. She was a very warm and friendly person. She loved Jesus and sharing her faith. She also loved to get together with family and friends. She was a big sports fan.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, at Chapel of the Resurrection Funeral Home on the campus of Cedar Park Church, 16300 112th Ave. NE, Bothell, WA 98011.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019