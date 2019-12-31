Home

Nancy Duggan Obituary
Nancy Duggan

Born March 4, 1931 in Cullahill, Laois, Ireland; died December 28, 2019 in Seattle, WA.

Survived by her siblings, Nora, Tess, and Martin; nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.

Nancy dedicated her life to faith with her Dominican Sisters and to the education of others as a teacher in St. Edmunds and Holy Rosary Schools in Seattle

A Funeral Mass will be held

Friday, January 3rd at 10AM at

Assumption Catholic Church

6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, 98115

Reception to follow.

Burial, St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Kent, WA.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
