|
|
Nancy Duggan
Born March 4, 1931 in Cullahill, Laois, Ireland; died December 28, 2019 in Seattle, WA.
Survived by her siblings, Nora, Tess, and Martin; nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.
Nancy dedicated her life to faith with her Dominican Sisters and to the education of others as a teacher in St. Edmunds and Holy Rosary Schools in Seattle
A Funeral Mass will be held
Friday, January 3rd at 10AM at
Assumption Catholic Church
6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, 98115
Reception to follow.
Burial, St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Kent, WA.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020