Nancy Ellen McGraw

Nancy Ellen McGraw, of Port Orchard, Washington passed away peacefully at her home on July 5, 2020. She was born in Seattle, Washington on June 12, 1936, where she grew up. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, she attended the University of Washington and was a proud Tri-Delt.

Nancy was an avid swimmer and lifeguard throughout her teenage and college years. She was the granddaughter of John Harte McGraw, the second governor of Washington State. Not long after attending the University of Washington, Nancy met her first husband Jack Burford and, after having their first child Bartel, moved to Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii. She obtained her communications degree from UH while raising her second and third children Natalie and Jon.

In the course of a life well-lived, she worked as a travel agent, ran an art gallery and led an award-winning synchronized swimming team. Her active life in the islands was highlighted by teaching swimming, bodysurfing, playing tennis and frequent participation in local dance contests. Nancy then moved to Port Orchard, WA, where she built her dream home, worked as a Coldwell-Banker realtor and was a beloved bookseller at Book'em.

Nancy is survived by her three children Bartel, Natalie and Jon as well as her three grandchildren from Bartel and Grace - Haley, Kylee and Angel.

For full obituary & guest book see tuellmckee.com/obituaries

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 24, 2020.
