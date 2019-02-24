Nancy Ellen Rawley



On 02/19/2019, Nancy lost her lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. We have lost a loving Wife, Mother, Mother in Law, Grandmother, and friend to many. Nancy was born in Walla Walla on 05/12/1936 to Albert and Priscilla Lewis. In her early years, Nancy moved to the Kent area, she was a Proud Graduate of Kent Meridian High School, class of 1954. After graduation, Nancy met her Mr. Wonderful, Clarence. They were married in 1956 and were happily married until Clarence's death in 2002. In 1958, Nancy welcomed Kathleen, her only child into the world. In 1960, Nancy took a position at Heath Tecna Aerospace where she worked for 38 years. In 1998, she retired as the Administrative Assistant to the Senior VP of Engineering.



Nancy loved entertaining, cooking, and camping with family and friends. She was an especially accomplished pie maker, always making pies in the oven of her trailer while she camped. The pies that she made were the highlight of many gatherings.



Nancy leaves behind her daughter Kathleen Nies (Jim), her three Granddaughters, Amanda Nies, Holly Wartella, (Christopher) and Jayme Nies, and her brother Kenneth Lewis. There will be a private family only service with a celebration of life for all to follow. Additional details @ marlattfuneralhome.com



In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances to the . Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary