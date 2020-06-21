Nancy Ellwood



In loving memory of Nancy Ellwood who passed away on June 15th 2020.



Born June 23, 1936 in Brainerd, Minnesota.



Natural daughter of Laura 'Maxine', raised by Ila May 'Peggy' & Wilbur 'Scotty' Ellwood.



Nancy graduated from Bothell High School 1954. She was in the choir and had a beautiful singing voice. After high school graduation Nancy moved back to Minnesota to be with her grandparents and to learn professional photography from her Grandfather (Art Carver) who had his own photography studio. After the summer was over she returned to Washington to attend college. She graduated from UW in 1958.



Nancy started work as a dietitian for Doctor's hospital and in the cafeteria at Sea-First Bank. She then trained to be an operations personnel manager and worked at the Georgetown and Roosevelt branches. She then transferred to a position in Foreign banking in the "black box" downtown Seattle.



She was an avid bowler with the Kenmore leagues and retained many friends from those teams.



She leaves behind a brother Howard & nephews Sean, Scott, Patrick, Adam and niece Jessica.



