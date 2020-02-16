|
|
Nancy Hayes Zubair
Nancy Hayes Zubair, age 71, of Redmond, Washington, passed away on February 6, 2020.
Nancy was born in Inglewood, California on December 7, 1948. She graduated from Morningside High School in Inglewood, California, after which she attended the University of Southern California and graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs. She went on to receive a Master of Arts degree in International Affairs at USC in 1975. She was accepted to the PhD program at USC. During her time at USC, she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
Nancy worked in the Geology Department and as a manager at the Financial Aid Department at USC upon completing her Master's program, after which she dedicated her time to raising her three children. She was active in the Washington State PTSA and received the Golden Acorn Award for exemplary and outstanding volunteerism and service. Nancy was also an enthusiastic traveler, having visited all of the 50 states as well as Europe, the Indian Subcontinent, East and Southeast Asia, and Scandinavia. She was an avid bridge player and a great reader who enjoyed books from diverse authors.
Above all she will be remembered for her sense of humor, her ability to connect with people, her amazing intellect, her warmth, and her zest for life. She was a very caring person who used her amazing abilities to reach out and help others. If something had to be done, then you let Nancy take charge and it would get done. A life well lived but sadly cut short. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Asrar, and her three children, Aneil, age 38, Shan, age 35, and Sarah, age 34, as well as her daughters-in-law, Larissa and Desiree, and two beloved grandchildren, Ariana, age 5, and Micah, age 2.5.
A Celebration of Nancy's Life will
be held on March 8, 2020, from
1 to 4 p.m. at Trilogy at Redmond
Ridge's Crystal Ballroom
23225 NE Greens Crossing Road
Redmond, WA 98053.
The family suggests that memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020