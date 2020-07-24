Nancy Jane (Quintin) Youmans
Nancy Youmans passed away in Yakima, Washington on June 26, 2020, two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.
Nancy was born in Seattle WA on October 13, 1925, to Albert and Alice (Whitwell) Quintin. She graduated from Roosevelt High School. During WWII their household was made up of Nancy, her sister Gracejean, their parents and two aunts. After high school, she attended Washington State University where she graduated with a degree in Sociology. Nancy remained a Cougar fan for the rest of her life. She was also an active member of her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, where she made many lifelong friends.
She met her future husband Philip Youmans who was from St. Paul, Minnesota, at the Dugway army base in Utah. They married on September 20, 1956 and moved to Richland, Washington where they started a family with the births of their daughters, Debby and Karen. In 1966, the young family moved to a home in Grandview, Washington where they were surrounded by their own fruit orchard. Nancy worked in administrative jobs for Bethany Presbyterian Church and later, Grandview Junior High School. She was a talented seamstress and loved to cook for family and friends. She enjoyed gardening as well as canning and baking many of the fruits from their orchard. Nancy had a good sense of humor with a quick wit and radiant smile.
After Phil's passing, Nancy moved to Yakima in 2007 to be near her daughter, Karen. Nancy and Karen went on trips together to see Italy, Manhattan, and Victoria BC as well as a white-water boat trip down the Snake River. They both found great joy in being travel companions. Nancy loved family visits with daughter, Debby and husband, Kris and their three sons. Nancy visited them many times in Louisville Colorado and enjoyed watching her grandsons grow up.
Membership in the Presbyterian Church was very important to her both in Grandview and at the Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church in Yakima. She enjoyed being involved in Bible study classes there.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Youmans, and her sister, Gracejean (Quintin) Eckert. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Karen (Youmans) Heiser and son-in-law, Bruce Heiser (Yakima) and daughter, Debora (Youmans) Hanssen and son-in-law, Kris Hanssen (Seattle); her grandchildren, Erik Hanssen (Seattle), Peter Hanssen (Washington DC) and Tore Hanssen (Seattle); and her niece, Nancy (Eckert) MacNealy and her husband, Phil MacNealy (Hoquiam, WA) and nephew, Bill Eckert and wife, Sandi Eckert (Colorado Springs, CO).
The family thanks the staff of Highgate Senior Living in Yakima for their excellent and loving care of Nancy in The Cottage.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In place of flowers, Nancy would be pleased to have donations made to Yakima Valley Pet Rescue, www.yvpr.org
, 509-248-3113 or Wags to Riches, www.wagstorichesanimalrescue.org
, 509-453-4155.
Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com
.