Nancy Jo Wagner
Age 55, of Bothell, Washington, died after a sudden illness on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at EvergreenHealth Hospital in Kirkland, WA.
Nancy was born on May 4, 1964 in Bonfield, Illinois to Brent and Jackie Wagner. Nancy graduated from Herscher High School in 1982 and in 1986 with a Bachelor's degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University.
She lived for several years in Chicago, IL, Estes Park, CO and North Hollywood, CA before discovering her forever home in Bothell, Washington. She was the founder and owner of Cut to the Chase Marketing, a marketing and website advertising company with special emphasis on assisting small business owners. She was a frequent public speaker for various small business organizations in teaching small businesses how to successfully market themselves in a crowded field.
In 2000, Nancy decided to pursue a lifelong hobby of wildlife photography. She was a self taught photographer and developed her craft over the years to the point that she produced videos and published photos all over the United States. She had an ever growing following on both Twitter and Facebook of both fans and fellow photographers, both nationally and internationally.
She is survived by her mother Jackie Wagner of Bourbonnais, IL, her sister, Linda Wagner of Estes Park, CO and her beloved partner and best friend of 25 years, Steve Tiborcz of Bothell, WA. She was preceded in death by her father, her grandparents, her beloved grandma, Ora Wagner, and Chance.
A private ceremony was held in Bothell, WA.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Evergreen for their compassionate care of Nancy. They also wish to thank the many friends and family members for their support and caring.
Nancy was an amazing photographer, a generous and giving soul who loved wildlife and nature more than anything on Earth. She was witty, funny, intelligent, talented, beautiful inside and out and most of all, deeply loved and cherished by those that knew her well.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020