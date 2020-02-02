Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jo Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Jo Wagner Obituary
Nancy Jo Wagner

Age 55, of Bothell, Washington, died after a sudden illness on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at EvergreenHealth Hospital in Kirkland, WA.

Nancy was born on May 4, 1964 in Bonfield, Illinois to Brent and Jackie Wagner. Nancy graduated from Herscher High School in 1982 and in 1986 with a Bachelor's degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University.

She lived for several years in Chicago, IL, Estes Park, CO and North Hollywood, CA before discovering her forever home in Bothell, Washington. She was the founder and owner of Cut to the Chase Marketing, a marketing and website advertising company with special emphasis on assisting small business owners. She was a frequent public speaker for various small business organizations in teaching small businesses how to successfully market themselves in a crowded field.

In 2000, Nancy decided to pursue a lifelong hobby of wildlife photography. She was a self taught photographer and developed her craft over the years to the point that she produced videos and published photos all over the United States. She had an ever growing following on both Twitter and Facebook of both fans and fellow photographers, both nationally and internationally.

She is survived by her mother Jackie Wagner of Bourbonnais, IL, her sister, Linda Wagner of Estes Park, CO and her beloved partner and best friend of 25 years, Steve Tiborcz of Bothell, WA. She was preceded in death by her father, her grandparents, her beloved grandma, Ora Wagner, and Chance.

A private ceremony was held in Bothell, WA.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Evergreen for their compassionate care of Nancy. They also wish to thank the many friends and family members for their support and caring.

Nancy was an amazing photographer, a generous and giving soul who loved wildlife and nature more than anything on Earth. She was witty, funny, intelligent, talented, beautiful inside and out and most of all, deeply loved and cherished by those that knew her well.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -