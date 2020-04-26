|
|
Nancy Joan Drake
The piano has 88 keys. Nancy went to eternal rest soon after her 88th birthday. Her music and family were her love and life.
Born in Toronto on March 19th 1932, she was adopted as a baby by Dr. Gladys Boyd, a leading pediatrician working with doctors Banting and Best in the use of insulin to treat diabetic children.
Nancy started piano study at age three and later also played the violin. She attended Havergal College for girls, studied piano at the Royal Conservatory of Music with renowned Alberto Guerrero, and graduated from the University of Toronto in performing arts. Later in life she moved to America and became a U.S. citizen.
In 1971, Nancy hosted a Parents Without Partners newcomers tea, where she met Ed Drake. They soon married, each having three children, Heather, Geoff and Wendy Saddler, Jo, Kathleen and Jenifer Drake and later six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Nancy was a loving, caring mother and the foundation and soul of the family.
Nancy was a master piano teacher, and an inspiration to her students, enriching each of their lives. She was past president of the Eastside Music Teachers Association, National Piano Guild member and adjudicator. She also managed the Daniel Pollack Master Class, bringing students together from all over the world to enhance their musical abilities. Nancy loved playing her Steinway nine foot grand piano daily, even writing music.
Nancy had a zest for life. She loved traveling the U.S. and Europe with Ed, highlighted by receiving a special blessing from Pope John in Rome. Nancy was a member of the Rolls Royce and Irish Wolfhound clubs. She cared deeply for her Great Danes and Irish Wolfhounds who were treasured members of the family over the years. She drove her Jaguar XKR Roadster with the top down whenever the sun was out.
Nancy Drake was a wonderful wife, mother and friend and lived her life with grace and dignity. She showed a spiritual warmth and caring for all. Endlessly loving, forgiving and accepting, always finding the best in everyone, she was cherished by all who knew her. In the end, or was it the beginning, she even orchestrated her passing. After 4 months of heart problems, she went into a long sleep with her husband and children at her bedside sharing their loving words and thoughts with her.
Nancy was an angel sent by God to help her family through her music and life. Now God has taken her back so she can play music again. She will always be in our hearts.
A beautiful soul we love so much.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020