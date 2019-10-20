|
|
Nancy K. Mertel
Nancy K. Mertel died in her sleep at the age of 82 from breast cancer. She loved her family. Her husband of 61 years Chuck, sons Scott and Pete, granddaughters Reece, Shea Kathryn, Amelia, Charlie and the strong, independent women in her family: Tanya Mertel and Joey Mertel. She loved literature and worked at Duke University Main Library. She loved the UW School of the Arts and Sciences, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Seattle Art Museum, STC Book Club and Washington Arts Fund. She was a professional events coordinator for various schools and arts groups.
Nancy attended Queen Anne High (Class of '56), U of W (English Lit Major) and was active in Campus politics; serving in her freshman year as Secretary to the UW Men's Student Body President. She married a US Army 2nd Lt. in Stuttgart, Germany on October 1,
1958. Nancy spoke French but loved Italy. She returned to Europe many times, always to begin or end each trip in Paris. She felt Napoleon was treated badly. Nancy loved JFK, Obama, Pavarotti, Elvis and Sinatra. She named her sons after F. Scott Fitzgerald and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. I will visit Paris and cry remembering. You see, I am the 2nd Lt.
Please support, in Nancy's memory, the Mona Bailey Academy, P.O. Box 53073, Bellevue, WA 98015 and/or The Queen Anne Scholarship Fund, PO Box 9128, Seattle, WA 98109.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019