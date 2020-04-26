Home

Nancy Lee Currie

Nancy Lee Currie Obituary
Nancy Lee Currie

Born in Oakland, California on March 17, 1933 to McDowall and Geraldine Edwards Currie. Died April 23, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Gordon McDowall Currie and John Kenneth Currie.

She is survived by her sister Janet Ann Shelton, and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy lived in Seattle and worked at Texaco for 40 years. She volunteered as a Seattle Seafair driver for many years.

A private interment is planned. Arrangements by Evergreen-Washelli.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020
