Nancy Lee Roeder

Nancy Lee Roeder Obituary
Nancy Lee Roeder

Nancy Roeder died in Lake Forest, CA, on Sunday January 5,

2020. Nancy was the second of 4 daughters born to Robert and Eleanor Newman in Akron Ohio. She was born on April 19, 1945. Nancy received a BS in Psychology from the University of Colorado in Boulder and a PhD from Washington University in St. Louis. She was married to Charles Roeder for 50 years, and has one son, Michael Roeder, and two grandchildren, Oliver Roeder and Cosette Roeder, living in Lake Forest, CA. Nancy enjoyed gardening, playing scrabble and accumulating dishes and glassware. She was dedicated to her two grandchildren, and was a very loyal and loving wife and mother. Nancy is survived by her younger sister, Janet, living in Charlotte, NC, and her husband, son and grandchildren.

An informal memorial service will be held at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home at 11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle on Friday, January 17, at 3:00 PM.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
