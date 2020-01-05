|
|
Nancy Litven
Nancy Howser Litven was born in Portland, OR in 1936 and lived most of her adult life in western Washington. After a few childhood years in Morton, WA, a Seattle University education, some early-20s adventure-years in Los Angeles, and family-raising decades in a Seattle suburb, Nancy lived dividing time between the intellectual and creative stimulation of Seattle's urban intensity, and the calming introspective stillness of the Packwood cabin she built together with her husband of nearly 50 years, Mike Litven.
Nancy was a prolific writer, and an artist to her core, creating beautiful spaces at home and cabin, with elements of the natural world she so loved, and images and memories of those she loved even more.
Humor and melancholy, honor and fairness colored her care of her relationships and her responsibility to those around her - family, friends, and community. Nancy grew from humble roots, and the kindness she experienced throughout life did not go unappreciated or unreturned. She was generous in both paying back and paying forward - with time volunteering in the community and support of national/global organizations providing for those with less.
Catholic by choice, Nancy's spiritual connection ran deep. She was awed, inspired, nurtured, and fulfilled by the beauty of God's creation - from tangled desert landscapes to a single sea-smoothed stone, her connection to the natural world enlightened her soul. She felt peace.
Wherever she was, she sought the warmth of the sun on her face. She treasured time spent in conversation with good friends and a glass of wine, was uplifted by art, and inspired by words from a good book or a favorite poem. Intelligent and inquisitive, Nancy's interest in the world and its people never waned.
The greatest joy in Nancy's life was her four daughters - Nikola of New Orleans, Nanette of Catskill, NY, Nina of Federal Way, and Naticia of Sandpoint, ID and her grandson Michael of Santa Fe - who gathered bedside as she drew her last breath on December 23, following a sudden stroke. Husband Mike predeceased her.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on her birthday in April. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances in her name to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020