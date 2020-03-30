|
|
Nancy M. Schlosser
Ann M. "Nancy" Schlosser, age 74, died on March 24, 2020, in Seattle. Born January 28, 1946, in Painesville, Ohio, Nancy was a graduate of Ursuline College near Cleveland. She worked for many years at Safeco Insurance in Seattle, and did volunteer work translating print books into braille. An avid hiker and gardener, Nancy also enjoyed traveling, quilting and reading. Nancy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert L. Schlosser; sisters Mary Elizabeth Horrigan of Marlborough, Conn; Florence (Robert) Ellis of Lorain, Ohio; Clara Baker (Terry Gambill) of Las Vegas, Nev.; and brother John W. York of Painesville, Ohio. Also surviving are several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace B. and Margaret L. York, her brother-in-law, Richard E. Horrigan and sister-in-law, Mary Alice York.
Please consider making a donation in Nancy's name to Quilter's Anonymous.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 30, 2020