Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0100
For more information about
Nancy Schlosser
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Schlosser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy M. Schlosser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy M. Schlosser Obituary
Nancy M. Schlosser

Ann M. "Nancy" Schlosser, age 74, died on March 24, 2020, in Seattle. Born January 28, 1946, in Painesville, Ohio, Nancy was a graduate of Ursuline College near Cleveland. She worked for many years at Safeco Insurance in Seattle, and did volunteer work translating print books into braille. An avid hiker and gardener, Nancy also enjoyed traveling, quilting and reading. Nancy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert L. Schlosser; sisters Mary Elizabeth Horrigan of Marlborough, Conn; Florence (Robert) Ellis of Lorain, Ohio; Clara Baker (Terry Gambill) of Las Vegas, Nev.; and brother John W. York of Painesville, Ohio. Also surviving are several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace B. and Margaret L. York, her brother-in-law, Richard E. Horrigan and sister-in-law, Mary Alice York.

Please consider making a donation in Nancy's name to Quilter's Anonymous.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -