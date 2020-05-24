|
Nancy Maria Barbo
Nancy "Nan" Barbo passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Mount Vernon, Washington. She is now at peace and free of physical challenges.
Nan was born May 25, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Athena Maria Marinakos Squier and Nathaniel Harold Squier. She was a registered nurse and was involved with the Girls Scouts and American Red Cross from an early age, and continued working with these organizations throughout her life.
Preceded in death by parents and daughter-in-law Pat. Survived by Chuck Barbo, her husband of 64 years; sister-in-law Dorothy Barbo; children Brian Barbo, Laura (Bob) Ostdiek, Sharon (Will) Stephenson, Karen (Robert) Breshears, Eric (Susie) Barbo and Rod (Rebecca) Barbo; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be given to the American Red Cross or your local Girl Scout organization.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020