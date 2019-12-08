|
|
Nancy McKay Burton
Competitive throughout life -
athlete, intellectual and professional before women were acknowledged as relevant. Nancy Ellen McKay Burton, 88, Lake Forest Park, WA died October 26, 2019.
Survived by beloved husband Paul; children Ellen Burton (Don Okerlund), Jean (Ted) Over, Bob (Amy) Burton, and Katie (Pat) Simmons; nine grandchildren; sister Joyce McKay Clise; friends and family. Nancy graduated Cum Laude from Whitman College in 1953. An avid outdoorswoman, she skied, camped, and canoed. While raising their four children, they summered at the family's Spokane lake cabin and wintered at Stevens Pass where she ripped up the slopes until she was 82. Throughout her life, Nancy achieved many firsts. She served on County and State-wide commissions, the outcomes of which impact us today. Her contributions focused on improving the community boards or educational institutions where she served. She worked at the Seattle School District during the contentious era of school closures and desegregation.
After retiring, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family while pursuing outdoor activities.
A celebration of life is planned for
Sat., Dec. 21, 2019, 1 - 4 pm, at the
Edmonds Yacht Club, 326
Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA 98020
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to one of Nancy's favorite charities. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/nancy-burton-8906053
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019