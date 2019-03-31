Resources More Obituaries for Nancy McPhaden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy McPhaden

1915 ~ 2019



To know you have been loved your entire life by a person who is totally devoted to your wellbeing is the amazing gift we received from our mother, Nancy McPhaden. Born Anna Louise McManus, August 3, 1915 in Greenwich, Connecticut to John McManus and Anna Boles, Nancy spent her early years surrounded by a large loving family of sisters, brothers, aunts and uncles. However, with the death of her mother when Nancy was 12, life took a dramatic change. Two years after her mother's passing the Great Depression hit America, and when Nancy was only 18 her father died.



After graduating from high school Nancy went to work in New York City living in a Christian boarding house for women. She worked at Sterns Department Store and later Chase Bank. In 1944 she met 2nd Lt. Dean McPhaden who was stationed in New Jersey during World War II. They married within three months before he was shipped overseas. Mom and Dad were happily married for 65 years. After the war, Nancy and Dean moved to the Seattle area and settled in the Magnolia neighborhood where they raised their three children. Nancy was a wonderful loving wife and mother who was involved with Girl Scouts, the Pacific Science Center and church activities. She worked for many years for the Seattle Public Schools and later Lamont's department store.



Mom was truly a lifelong learner, pursuing her AA degree after retirement and always with a new book to read or a project to undertake. She loved walking with our dad, attending aerobics classes and in the 1960's working out with Jack Lalanne.



Nancy passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers John and George, her sisters Madeline, Catherine and Laura and her husband Dean. She is survived by her sister Joan Lawrence, her children Cathey Philbrick (David), Jean Platt (Tom), Dick McPhaden (Ruthanne) and her grandchildren Kenneth & John Philbrick and Anna & Grace McPhaden.



Mom, may your legacy of love be carried on by those who follow after you.



