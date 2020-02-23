|
|
Nancy Pauline Leonard Cochran
Nancy Pauline Leonard Cochran, a resident of Nyack, NY passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 with her daughters at her side. Born on May 19, 1933 in Seattle, WA, she was the daughter of the late Charles P. Leonard and Emilie H. Pitman.
Nancy graduated from the University of Washington in 1956 and received a PhD in Clinical Psychology from Adelphi University in 1973. She completed her postdoctoral training at Northwestern University. Nancy was a gym teacher and dance instructor, worked for Cochran Electric, and was a professor at Northwestern University. The last chapter of her life focused on building Nyack Database Technologies.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Sandra J. Henke of Grafton, WI and Megan C. Pryor of Darien, CT, her former husband Robert L Cochran of Seattle WA, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren She is survived by a half-sister, Pennington Geis of Hatfield, MA and predeceased by her half-sister, Sue Jones.
Nancy was ahead of her time and pushed the limits of what was expected from a woman of her generation. She raised two daughters while earning her PhD and thrived on an entrepreneurial spirit. In addition to her work, she enjoyed her grandchildren, her cats, a long walk, and a hot cup of coffee or cold beer on her porch overlooking the Hudson River.
Her family will be honoring her wishes privately. Donations may be made in her memory to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer Research.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020