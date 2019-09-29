|
Nancy Pearl McLauchlan
December 7, 1943-September 8, 2019
Nancy Pearl McLauchlan died
while at home enjoying a sweeping view of Soap Lake. Beside her was her husband and caregiver Robert W. McLauchlan. Perched on her lap was Rambo the cat she adored. It was a peaceful passing.
Nancy was born in Baltimore, Maryland. She earned her RN degree from the University of Ohio, then moved to Seattle to become head nurse for the first Intensive Care Unit at Harborview Medical Center. Here is where she met her future husband, who was charging in and out of the emergency room as one of the first fire fighters in the nation; trained as a paramedic through Seattle's original Medic One Program of 1970. Nancy's education continued with a degree in Legal Nursing and later as head nurse for Eastside Group Health. emergency room.
Nancy and Robert were married at "St. Peters by the Sea' in Sitka, Alaska where they set up operations and emergency service systems for the State of Alaska. They were an accomplished medical team.
Cruising with their dog Sugar, around Puget Sound and into Canada on their boat The Exact; was their joy.
Nancy is survived by her 2 children Scott (Jennifer) Wallace and Elizabeth Wallace; by Robert's children Tony (Mandy) McLauchlan, Brian (Kira) McLauchlan and Christopher (Debbie) McLauchlan. She had 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Services to be held at St. Mark's Cathedral in the Thompsen Chapel on October 20,2019 at
2:00 pm. Reception to follow.
Memorial gifts may be made to Medic One in Seattle; 301 2nd Ave S, Seattle, 98104. Sign Nancy's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019