Nancy Pugh Alexander



1926 ~ 2020



Our beloved mother, and widow of John D. Alexander, passed peacefully on September 6, 2020 at the age of 93 with family at her bedside, in the thoughts and prayers of her friends.



Nancy was born in Minneapolis, MN, completed high school, then moved with her parents to join her brothers in Seattle. In 1946, Nancy met and married the love of her life, John, to whom she was joyfully married for over 58 years. They raised their children in a Lake Washington home remodeled for the growing family. As a family, they enjoyed snow and water skiing, sailing and traveling in their motor home.



Nancy attended Bellevue Community College to pursue her interest in accounting. She volunteered as treasurer for many community groups, including Overlake Service League, AARP tax returns for seniors & shut-ins, and the Cove Gift Shop and Vintage Kids, a dance group, at their community.



In 1978, John (Captain) and Nancy (Admiral) sailed their CT41 sailboat to the beautiful islands of the South Pacific for three years. Their teamwork, attention to detail, spirit of adventure and confidence in each other made for a memorable and life changing voyage.



They resettled in Bellevue, and with her keen eye for detail, Nancy again enjoyed remodeling their next homes. Later they moved to a retirement community on Mercer Island where they continued their active life skiing, power boating and traveling the world.



Nancy supported her husband and extended family with foresight, wisdom and advice by emphasizing education, valuing hard work, honesty and fairness and keeping her focus on her family. Nancy's family and friends will greatly miss her uniqueness, brevity, "just the facts" attitude and thoughtful considerations.



Nancy is survived by her children James (Jolene), Kirk (Fran), Jane, and Marilyn, plus, 4 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Nancy welcomes donations to Covenant Living at the Shores Benevolent Fund on Mercer Island. A memorial service will be held for family at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store