Nancy Pyfer Cleveland
Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on July 16, 1930, Nancy died September 14, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. She will be remembered by family and friends for her integrity, gregariousness, and respect for others. Nancy sparkled. She lived her life with an enthusiasm that was inspiring to those around her. She was a life-long learner who believed in education, and a strong supporter in giving back to the community.
Nancy Pyfer graduated from Lancaster Country Day High School in 1948 and received a BA from Vassar College in 1952. Upon graduation, she attended intensive language training at Middlebury College. After completing the course, she was employed by the government in Washington DC, where she met her future husband, Richard (Dick) Cleveland.
Her first few years of marriage were spent in Cambridge, MA, where Dick attended law school. After he graduated, they moved to Seattle and settled in Magnolia.
Nancy was faithful to, and very engaged with, those causes important to her. She was an active member of The Episcopal Church of Ascension in Magnolia, and participated in many capacities there for 60 years. She attended Grace Episcopal Church when in residence on Lopez Island.
She was one of the three founding members of Magnolia Helpline, a non-profit organization that provided interim help to disadvantaged members of the community, which ran from 1988 to 2008. For this work, she was awarded the Bishop's Cross by the Episcopal Diocese of Olympia.
She served on the Board of the Women's University Club. After receiving a teaching certificate from the University of Washington, she taught math and reading literacy to 5th and 6th graders in the Seattle Public Schools.
In 2009, Nancy and Dick moved to Mirabella Retirement Community on South Lake Union. She was head of the Program Committee, served on the Scholarship Committee, and the Grief Support Committee (after Dick passed away in 2010). She was also still a member of the book club that she joined over 50 years ago.
She is survived by her three daughters, Ann Cleveland Vahey (Brian), Jennifer Cleveland Stout (Stewart) and Mary Cleveland Brown (Carl), and four grandchildren, Caroline, Joshua, Rebecca, and Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Cleveland, her parents, Helen Bowman Pyfer and John F Pyfer, Sr, and her two sisters, Joan Grell, and Mary Jane Asztalos.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date when COVID restrictions are lifted.
Contributions may be made in her name to The American Cancer Society
, Seattle Public Library, Church of Ascension, or The Mirabella Scholarship Fund.
