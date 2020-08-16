Nancy R. Ericsson
1930 ~ 2020
Nancy Ericsson (ne;e Reinhard) died on August 8, 2020, her 90th birthday. She left this life as she lived it - quietly, and with grace and order. She was a consummate organizer, always making sure that the needs of others were met. Of course, her husband and two children managed to challenge that orderliness in her life, but she always found ways to restore balance.
Nancy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and grew up on Long Island, New York. She finished her undergraduate degree at Vassar College with honors, then pursued graduate work in physiology at the University of Chicago. There she met her true love, Lowell Ericsson. They married in 1953 and lived in Chicago before moving west to Mercer Island, WA, where they raised their two children, Neil and Jill. She loved nature and could be found outside regardless of the weather, maintaining a large yard of native plants and cultivating an extensive garden of fruit trees and vegetables. Birding was another of her passions, and she maintained meticulous records of local seasonal populations.
Nancy had many other talents as well, working as proofreader and technical editor for Eddie Bauer and Boeing. She taught herself folk guitar, was an accomplished photographer with her own darkroom, and enjoyed studying genealogy, tracing some members of her family back to the 11th century. From 1972 - 2011, she and Lowell ran AAA Laboratory, a home business in biochemical analysis for which she wore many hats - statistical analyst, bookkeeper, accountant, and manager. Nancy enjoyed traveling abroad with Lowell, eager to learn about other cultures and customs and, of course, always making a photographic record of their adventures.
Both Nancy and Lowell were active in the Democratic party, supporting and canvassing for their favorite candidates and issues. Nancy was a lifelong member of the local branch of the League of Women Voters and served as their recorder. For over fifty years, she volunteered at all elections as a polling supervisor. She was also active at East Shore Unitarian Church, teaching religious education, producing the monthly newsletter, and serving on various committees.
Nancy is predeceased by her husband, Lowell. She is survived by her two children, Neil Ericsson and Jill Ericsson. A Zoom memorial service will be held by East Shore Unitarian Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that remembrances be made to the American Civil Liberties Union, the League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County, or Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
