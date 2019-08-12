|
Nancy Resnik
Beloved wife, mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother,
sister and friend, Nancy passed away peacefully in her Aljoya Mercer Island home on Sunday, August 11th at the age of 86. She is survived by her loving children: Bennett Gamel, Rebecca (Eli) Almo, and Joel (Lori) Gamel; siblings: Leon Mezistrano and Vivian (Les) Houle; many grandchildren and many, many great grandchildren.
Nancy Resnik was born on April 29, 1933 in Seattle, WA to Benjamin and Matilda Mezistrano of Sephardic, Turkish heritage. Nancy was first married to Isaac Gamel, who fathered her three children. They lived in Seward Park, Seattle where they were very involved with the Sephardic Bikur Holim synagogue. They were extremely successful pioneers in real estate with a specialized focus in condominium development.
Nancy had homes in both Seattle and Miami, where she split her time with her second beloved husband, Joe Resnik. She and Joe traveled the world together and enjoyed country club life, often playing golf and tennis daily as trophy winning players. She loved exploring new recipes, playing cards and mah jong, and spending quality time with her lifelong friends. She spread laughter and love wherever she went, always having a new joke to share.
What Nancy was most proud of was her beautiful and loving family. She enjoyed one-on-one time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was there for every milestone possible, always sharing pearls of wisdom and a loving embrace.
Nancy Resnik was a woman of valor who is known for her grace, courage, beauty and humor. She had a zest for life and always encouraged others to "choose to be happy" and to "stop and smell the roses." Nancy was beyond generous, often putting others first, no matter the consequence. Her strength was unparalleled and her faith in Judaism carried her through until the very end. Nancy will live on in all who knew her, for to know her was to love her.
The funeral will be on Tuesday, August 13th at 10:30AM at the Seattle Sephardic Cemetery at
1230 N. 167th Street, Seattle, WA
All are welcome to attend.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019