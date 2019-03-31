Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Woodward Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Shirpser Woodward

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nancy Shirpser Woodward



November 16, 1926-March 25, 2019



Nancy Woodward was born to Henriette Selling Shirpser and Ernst Shirpser, a secular Jewish couple, in New York City. She and her sister, Joan, had an idyllic childhood in Larchmont, New York until their father died in 1936. Henriette moved her young family to San Francisco, California to be closer to relatives and then on to Los Angeles three years later to work for the National Youth Administration. Nancy attended Eagle Rock High School where she met Donald Wayne Woodward. After WWII, Nancy and Don were married and took advantage of living near Hollywood to go out to movies and jazz clubs. They settled down in South Pasadena in 1950 and raised two daughters. Nancy completed her BA at Cal State Los Angeles and worked part-time as a library assistant in public and private schools while her girls were growing up. She was an active member of the PTA and the League of Women Voters. She became the textbook buyer for Occidental College and worked there for nearly two decades.



Although her husband was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1976, she and he were still able to enjoy traveling around the country and abroad through the 1980's and mid 90's. Nancy always had an interest in birdwatching which she followed throughout her life. She loved to read books, especially mysteries. As a life-long Democrat, she kept up with the news and stated her opinions on many issues. By 1997, both Don and Nancy had retired and they moved to Seattle to be closer to their daughter's families. Nancy became a caregiver for Don as he declined and she found support and help through Elderwise, a program for seniors that offers conversation, crafts, cooked meals and conviviality. Here they connected with the staff and other participants to make friendships that would last throughout their time living in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for the next 22 years.



After Don moved into a nursing care home in 2007, Nancy visited him daily. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2009 and fought a ten-year battle with this condition. After a fall and hospitalization, she moved into Fred Lind Manor Assisted Living in 2011. She was an involved member of this community as she attended meetings, a writer's group, poetry sessions, Spanish lessons, concerts and a myriad of field trips. She enjoyed keeping up with a variety of correspondents including friends and family members in various locales. Most everyone noted that she had a sweet disposition and a sharp mind. She spent time compiling a family tree and organizing family photos.



A devoted wife, she continued to visit her husband every weekend, for holidays and special occasions. He preceded her in death in January of this year. She contracted a sudden infection and passed away due to complications from Parkinson's.



Nancy will be laid to rest alongside her husband Donald at Lakeview Cemetery.



She is survived by daughter Janet Woodward (David Sokal), daughter Susan Woodward (Chris Nicholson), grandson Ira Woodward, granddaughter Lily Woodward and two great-grandchildren--all of Seattle. She is also survived by grandson Jacob Woodsey (Norah Woodsey) of Lafayette, California and two more great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held April 28. Please make donations in remembrance of Nancy's life to any environmental, progressive or humanitarian organization of your choice.