Nancy Siegle



Born in Kirkland in 1949, Nancy was raised in Ballard and graduated from Ballard High School and Shoreline Community College. She was a registered nurse and ICU nurse manager for 30 years at Ballard Community / Swedish Hospital, finishing her career on the team that created the first electronic medical records system at Swedish. Nancy was a dedicated nurse and was loved and respected by all she worked with and cared for.



Her passions included world travel, from Borneo to Botswana, and Belgium, and most in between, embracing all the different cultures and peoples. These travels also took her around our country, running a number of marathons and half marathons where she soaked up the joys of those cities. She also loved golf with her many friends. Sharing a walk around Green Lake with her pals was a weekly pleasure for over 40 years.



She never forgot her family's roots in the Northwest maritime industry, going back to the Lake Washington Ferries. Among her father's many roles in his career was Captain of the Kalakala for over 14 years. She contributed his substantial maritime collection to the Puget Sound Maritime Historical Society and the University of Washington.



Nancy passed away March 15, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Ron, son Jason Connelly and daughter in law Julie, daughter Jane Connelly and granddaughter Lily Connelly.



Nancy will be remembered as a loving and committed wife, mother and grandmother, and a loyal and caring friend to many. She was inquisitive and thoughtful....a beautiful person. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary