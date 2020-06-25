Nancy Sue Petersen



Nancy Sue Petersen (ne;e Benson), passed away Tuesday, June 16,



2020 at The Hearthstone in Seattle after an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 90.



Born in Harlowton, MT. to Otis and Phila Benson, Nancy grew up in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948. She attended the UW, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, and graduated with a B.A. in 1952. She was married to Walter C. Petersen, MD (deceased) for 33 years and was a choir member at the University Congregational Church and later at Epiphany Parish, both in Seattle.



Nancy had a love of art and specifically painting; she returned to the UW in the 1980s to continue her study of the medium and was a prolific artist in the late 1980s and 1990s.



A longtime resident of Madison Park, Nancy was social and cultivated a large group of friends over the years, including her fellow Ladies' Day players at the Seattle Tennis Club. She wintered in Palm Desert, CA for 21 years - playing tennis, enjoying dinners out, singing in the choir at St. Margaret's Palm Desert (Episcopal), and painting. She was also an avid reader and loved to discuss books with her daughter Katherine.



She is survived by three children (James, Michael, and Katherine), one granddaughter, and one great-granddaughter. Presently, there are no plans for a service.



