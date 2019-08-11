Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Bloomer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Constance Bloomer


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Constance Bloomer Obituary
Naomi Constance Bloomer

Naomi was born January 5, 1962 in Peterborough, England. She died August 4, 2019 in Shoreline, WA after a prolonged, courageous battle with cancer.

Naomi is survived by Brad, her loving husband of 18 years; her children, Ashley, Chelsey and Brynna; granddaughter, Josephine; parents, Tom and Rosemarie; siblings, Lynnette, Andrew (Thu), Rebecca (Andy), and Adrian; and a large extended family.

Naomi worked at Bank of America for a remarkable 38 years establishing numerous life-long friendships along the way. Among her many passions in life were lattes, traveling, hosting parties, and, especially, her family. One of her greatest joys was her role as 'Grandma'. Naomi's beautiful spirit prevailed until the end, inspiring all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider donating to one of the following charities Naomi supported: United Way of King County, Cancer Lifeline of King County, March of Dimes for Greater Puget Sound Region, or Food Lifeline.

Private Services will be held. A celebration of Naomi's life will be held at a later date.

See more information at caringbridge.org

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfh.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now