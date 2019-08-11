|
Naomi Constance Bloomer
Naomi was born January 5, 1962 in Peterborough, England. She died August 4, 2019 in Shoreline, WA after a prolonged, courageous battle with cancer.
Naomi is survived by Brad, her loving husband of 18 years; her children, Ashley, Chelsey and Brynna; granddaughter, Josephine; parents, Tom and Rosemarie; siblings, Lynnette, Andrew (Thu), Rebecca (Andy), and Adrian; and a large extended family.
Naomi worked at Bank of America for a remarkable 38 years establishing numerous life-long friendships along the way. Among her many passions in life were lattes, traveling, hosting parties, and, especially, her family. One of her greatest joys was her role as 'Grandma'. Naomi's beautiful spirit prevailed until the end, inspiring all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider donating to one of the following charities Naomi supported: United Way of King County, Cancer Lifeline of King County, March of Dimes for Greater Puget Sound Region, or Food Lifeline.
Private Services will be held. A celebration of Naomi's life will be held at a later date.
