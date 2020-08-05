Naomi Leone Nothstein
Naomi Leone Nothstein passed away July 21 at her home on Mercer Island surrounded by her family. She was eighty nine years old.
Naomi was born in 1931 in Decora Iowa to Kelmer and Hannah Roe. She had red hair and blue eyes and was Kelmer and Hannah's Fourth of July baby. Naomi and younger brother David grew up in Sacramento, California where Naomi led an active fun filled life, making numerous lifelong friends. In 1947 the Roe's moved to the Northwest where Kelmer taught at what is now Pacific Lutheran University and Hannah was a grade school teacher. Naomi graduated from Clover Park High School and then attended Pacific Lutheran University. At college she participated in numerous activities, was a cheerleader, homecoming queen, daffodil parade princess, and loved to watch sports. She majored in education.
Naomi met Donald Nothstein at Pacific Lutheran University and they were married in Tacoma in 1953. The newlyweds embarked on a busy four years as Don completed his medical training and served in the Public Health Service. The couple spent a year in Seattle, Baltimore, Crow Agency Montana, before returning to the Tacoma area in 1956. Naomi taught second and third grade students at each location. In 1957 their first son, Greg, was born and the family moved to Mercer Island. A second son, Phil, joined the family in 1959. Naomi dedicated her time to raising her sons and managed large groups of their friends during summer vacation, providing food, guidance and occasional doses of discipline.
Naomi was very active at Holy Trinity Lutheran church on Mercer Island, where she taught Sunday school, led the children's choir, and participated in and directed many of the church out-reach programs. She was a regular tennis player and loved to entertain. She was a very positive, outgoing and open person who had many friends throughout the Puget Sound region.
Don retired from medicine in 1985, worked part time for several years, then he and Naomi spent time traveling in Europe. They also took numerous trips to the San Juan's and Canada on Don's sailboat. In 2007 Naomi took a group trip to Norway to connect with her family's Norwegian heritage.
Naomi is survived by her husband Don, sons Greg and Phil, and three grandchildren; Kyle, Erik and Hans. She will be buried at the Trinity Lutheran Church cemetery in Parkland Washington.
