Nathan David Stallworth
It is with deepest sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved son Nathan David Stallworth, Son, Brother, Friend, Father on November 8, 2019, November 9th Vietnam time. Nathan was born May 16, 1988 in Everett Washington at General Hospital. Nathan was a bright light to all. He was kind, generous and never expected anything in return. He had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. Nathan loved his family and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Spending time with those he cared for was his greatest joy. Nathan was so proud of his son and he strived everyday to be a good example for him. Nathan always wanted to travel, that desire brought him to Vietnam where he taught students English. He found his calling and said, "I am built for teaching." He had found his passion and was truly happy. On November 8th while driving to one of his favorite places to go on the weekend he was in a tragic accident.
We lost a beautiful human being, Son, Brother Father and Friend. We will miss Nathan forever.
Visitation Thursday December 5,
2019 --3:00-4:30 at Flintofts Funeral Home, Issaquah
Celebration Of Life December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at
Eastridge Church, Issaquah
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019