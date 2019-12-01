Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastridge Church
Issaquah, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Stallworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan David Stallworth


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan David Stallworth Obituary
Nathan David Stallworth

It is with deepest sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved son Nathan David Stallworth, Son, Brother, Friend, Father on November 8, 2019, November 9th Vietnam time. Nathan was born May 16, 1988 in Everett Washington at General Hospital. Nathan was a bright light to all. He was kind, generous and never expected anything in return. He had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. Nathan loved his family and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Spending time with those he cared for was his greatest joy. Nathan was so proud of his son and he strived everyday to be a good example for him. Nathan always wanted to travel, that desire brought him to Vietnam where he taught students English. He found his calling and said, "I am built for teaching." He had found his passion and was truly happy. On November 8th while driving to one of his favorite places to go on the weekend he was in a tragic accident.

We lost a beautiful human being, Son, Brother Father and Friend. We will miss Nathan forever.

Visitation Thursday December 5,

2019 --3:00-4:30 at Flintofts Funeral Home, Issaquah

Celebration Of Life December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at

Eastridge Church, Issaquah
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -