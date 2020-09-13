1/2
Nayna Lee Frederick McLennan
Nayna Lee Frederick McLennan

Nayna passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2020. Born in Tacoma on August 6, 1926, to Drs. Ida and Ray Frederick. She attended Lincoln High School and went on to the University of Washington where she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority, ASUW council, Totem club. There she met Kenneth McLennan and they were married in 1949.

After graduation she embarked on her career journey, that began in a tiny office in the Smith Tower culminating in a classroom in Auburn. A school teacher, she also served as music director for multiple churches on the Eastside and as soloist for Gethsemane Lutheran and First Presbyterian in Seattle. She was a soloist and choir director into her 90s.

She was known for her kind heart, quick mind, joyous laugh, friendship, apricot pie, her steadfast love of Jesus, swimming and people. She closed her eyes on earth and opened them in Heaven.

She was predeceased by her son Craig in 1969 and her husband Kenneth in 2006. She is survived by her brother Ray, her daughters Roberta Dickman (Richard), Laurie McLennan, Alexandra Rumbaugh (David), her grand-children Alexis, Andrea (Brett), Madeline(Brandon) and Craig.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances to Samaritan's Purse, The Salvation Army. No service is planned at this time. Sign her Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
