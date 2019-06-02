Neal Lamar Shively



Neal Lamar Shively, age 95, passed away on May 20, 2019 in Mercer Island, WA. Neal was born June 5, 1923 in Dallas, OR, to Frieda Pearl Neal and Laverde Leslie Shively, Sr. He grew up on a farm in Willamina, logging and harvesting hops with his dad. After high school, he attended Native American school for sheet metal training and a job at Columbia Aircraft. In 1943 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and trained to be a gunner and flight engineer on the B-29 bomber with the 20th AirForce, flying 30 missions. He attended OSU, earning a degree in Industrial Engineering. Here, his best friend, Tom Slayton, said his wife Frances had a cute twin sister. Neal met and soon married Florence Mary Marshall Hanny on Friday the 13th of June 1947: resulted in a lucky 71 years. In 1949 he got a job with Boeing Airplane Company as manager of an engineering group developing new programs and experimenting with army aircraft and missiles and was later involved with the NASA Apollo moon landing program in Houston as head of Contracts Organization for 3 years, retiring in Seattle after 38 years. Neal, with his twinkling eyes, will be remembered as a devoted husband and steadfast father, cherished grandfather, a favorite uncle, a truly gracious gentleman, and a passionate outdoorsman.



Neal is survived by his wife Florence, daughters, Cynthia McWilliams and husband Lawrence, Frances Ramon and husband Victor; son, Neal Shively, Jr.; son-in-law Bijan Kalantari, and sister, Louise Peterson; 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Anita Kalantari.



