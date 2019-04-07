Neil Arthur Pugh



Neil was born to Eunice Manning Pugh and Arthur John Pugh. He attended Olympic View Elem. and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol in his youth and got to ride in open cockpit planes. This experience led to him building many model airplanes and working for Boeing for a time. He worked as an appliance repairman first at Montgomery Ward Department Store and then for many years at Wick's Appliance in Greenwood. Many family and friends would call when an appliance needed repair and he had an amazing ability to get it running again. He loved music, hiking with his dogs, taking his nephews on vacations and his 1967 Dodge Coronet.



He is survived by his nieces Lynda Shelton (Steve), Sandra Otero (Ted) and nephews Tim Williams (Colleen), Bob Williams (Syleste), Larry Manning (Sandy), Richard Hay, Jim Hay, and many great nephews and nieces and wonderful neighbors.



A service will be at Foss Nursing



Home on April 13th at 10-11am. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019