Neil C. Schoen Ph.D.
Neil C. Schoen, PhD

Physicist Neil Charles Schoen, 78, died August 28, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

Neil was born in New York City in 1942. He attended The Bronx High School of Science, and graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1963. He earned both a Masters degree and a PhD in physics from Lehigh University, later working on high-energy physics experiments at Princeton University.

During his 40-year-career in the aerospace industry, Neil worked at TRW in Redondo Beach, CA, and Rosslyn, VA; and TASC in Washington, DC.

In 1994 he formed his own consulting company called Ergon Technology Associates. He retired from The Boeing Company in 2009. He enjoyed skiing, ice-skating, and playing ice hockey.

Neil is survived by his wife of 55 years Wendy Ann Schoen, daughter Kimberly Beth Schoen, son Darren Todd Schoen, grandson Jack Benjamin Schoen, and brother Edward Schoen. He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Sylvia Schoen.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
