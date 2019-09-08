|
Neil Eugene Murphy
Neil was born November 7, 1947 in Aberdeen, WA and died August 28, 2019 in Kent, WA after fighting a good battle with dementia and atypical Parkinson's disease.
Neil was adopted by Henry S. Murphy and Dorothy H. Murphy when he was six months old. Neil was the only child. He grew up in Seattle's Madison Park neighborhood. Neil was a proud Garfield Bulldog, graduating from Garfield High School's Class of 1966. He graduated from the University of Puget Sound in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in business/marketing.
Neil always loved to work in the fields that involved and helped people. He managed several restaurants in Seattle in the 1980s. He loved traveling and embraced the various cultures of the world. He worked as Regional Coordinator for NACEL Open Door Student Exchange Program from 1991 to 2001. He also worked for several non-profit organizations. Neil was involved in managing youth programs, serving in a low-income family program, and helping individuals who were incarcerated return to employment. Neil was also self-employed and managed property in Tacoma, WA. Volunteering was a big part of Neil's life and he spent a lot of time working with different non-profit organizations, including Bumbershoot, Seattle Goodwill, and Festa Italiana. He loved Seattle and the many festivals, music events and bands that originated in the city.
Neil had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh, and he loved jokes. Neil felt life was something that should be celebrated every day with friends, family, and music. He was sincere and a friend to all he met and would go out of his way for anyone in need. He was humble and kind to everyone, taking an interest in people from different cultures and backgrounds. He was genuinely caring and thoughtful. Neil faced health challenges in recent months, but he was well-liked by his caregivers and continued to share his humor, sweetness and smiles with everyone.
Neil is survived by his wife of 19 years of marriage, Jennifer Murphy, who he met while working for NACEL Open Door and hosting international students from China. Neil will be greatly missed by his wife, his sweet pet dog Sherman, his cousins, Lee and Tuckie Price, Rob and Cindy Roduin, Dave Roduin, as well as numerous other family members and lifelong friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM (visitation at 9:30 AM)
CADY CREMATION SERVICES & FUNERAL HOME (8418 S 222nd St, Kent, WA 98031)
A celebration of Neil's life will also take place at a different location on a later day.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Neil's honor may be made to: Garfield High School The Homeless Student Fund (http://garfieldgoldengrads.com/the-homeless-student-fund-what-is-it/).
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019