Neil Johnson Elgee
Neil Elgee passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
Neil, known as Babu to his grandchildren, was born Neil Johnson Elgee on April 3, 1926. He was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, to Lucile (Nevers) Elgee and William Harris Elgee. He was preceded in death by his wife Lee, sister Joan, and his parents.
Neil completed high school in New Brunswick at the age of sixteen. He attended the University of New Brunswick and was a member of the 1945 basketball team that won the national championship. In 1977, his team was inducted into the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame.
After college, Neil pursued his medical degree at the University of Rochester, graduating in 1950. He and Lee Karlson married in 1951 in a ceremony performed by his father. After postdoctoral training and military service, he and Lee moved to Seattle where Neil was a research fellow at the University of Washington. He had a long career in Internal Medicine with a subspecialty in Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases. He was a Master in the American College of Physicians, a member of the National Academy of Medicine, and an Emeritus Clinical Professor of Medicine at the UW.
In 1977, Neil read The Denial of Death by Ernest Becker. Becker so profoundly influenced him that on retirement in 1993 he founded the Ernest Becker Foundation. Becker was interested in how the unconscious denial of mortality influences human behavior, and Neil pursued Becker's important work for the rest of his life. This pursuit brought him many friends, new and old, from many disciplines. He worked with a tireless and optimistic belief that human beings can overcome their differences and live richer lives by better understanding the ideas of Becker.
He lived a long and rich life, calling himself "a lucky old dude" until his passing. He leaves a large and loving family, all of them fiercely proud to have known him. He is survived by sister Judith Beards and her children (John, Lynette, and Philip) and his own children (and their spouses): Joan Elgee (Dan Saul) of Olympia, Washington; Sue Elgee (Steve Eglash) of Palo Alto, California; Laurie Stegner (John Stegner) of Boise, Idaho; Steve Elgee (Sara Elgee) of Portland, Oregon; and Karen Dunn (Dan Dunn) of Larkspur, California. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Sarah Stegner (Matt) Purdy, Kirsten Saul, Elizabeth Stegner, Adam Saul, Katherine Stegner, Lauren Elgee, Rachel Eglash, John Dunn, Peter Elgee, Abigail Dunn, and Hannah Dunn. He is survived by one great-grandson, George Purdy. Finally, he leaves Elizabeth Wiley, a dear friend who made the final years of his life quite special.
Neil had a wonderful sense of humor, a tremendous bear hug, and an optimistic outlook every day of his life. He will be deeply missed.
Donations are welcome at the Ernest Becker Foundation, http://ernestbecker.org/
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020