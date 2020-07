Or Copy this URL to Share

Neil L. Levinson



Neil L. Levinson, age 74, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born May 19, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna Levinson, their 2 daughters (Suzanne & Meredith), his 4 grandchildren & his siblings Bob Levinson & Diane Rosen and countless others who loved him.



