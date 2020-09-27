Neil Lamar Callahan
Neil passed away September 19, 2020. On August 24, 1933, Neil was born in Green River, WY. He is survived by his wife Sharon (Henderson) Callahan, and children: Patrick, Moiya (Matthew Rizzuto) and Erin Callahan. He loved them and all five grandchildren: Oscar, Roy and Mac Callahan and Connor and Kaitlyn Callahan Naumowicz. Neil served in the USMC, graduated with a BA from Whitworth and earned an MA from Seattle University. He loved golf, travel and family, and generously supported others through Catholic Community Services, local food banks, and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Attendance at his funeral Mass will be by invitation only, but streamed on Vimeo by Our Lady of Guadalupe parish at 11:00am on October 3, 2020. He will be interred at Mount Tahoma National Cemetery October 5, 2020.
