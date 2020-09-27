1/
Neil Lamar Callahan
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil Lamar Callahan

Neil passed away September 19, 2020. On August 24, 1933, Neil was born in Green River, WY. He is survived by his wife Sharon (Henderson) Callahan, and children: Patrick, Moiya (Matthew Rizzuto) and Erin Callahan. He loved them and all five grandchildren: Oscar, Roy and Mac Callahan and Connor and Kaitlyn Callahan Naumowicz. Neil served in the USMC, graduated with a BA from Whitworth and earned an MA from Seattle University. He loved golf, travel and family, and generously supported others through Catholic Community Services, local food banks, and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Attendance at his funeral Mass will be by invitation only, but streamed on Vimeo by Our Lady of Guadalupe parish at 11:00am on October 3, 2020. He will be interred at Mount Tahoma National Cemetery October 5, 2020.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
streamed on Vimeo by Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Interment
Mount Tahoma National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 25, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. I know Neil brought happiness and love to his family. You are in my prayers.
Janice Clancy
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved