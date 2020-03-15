Home

Nell M. Froning

Nell M. Froning

Born September 7, 1932 in Minster, Ohio, Nell passed away peacefully on the morning of March 1, 2020 to join her beloved Jim. Nell was a long time resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, Port. St. Joe, Florida, and most recently Seattle, Washington. She had a love of family and travel and was a true citizen of the world. She will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Juli (Michael) North, Linda (Jerry) Holthaus, Jayn (Hugh) Foy, Beth (Dennis) Cockcroft, Marc (Cindy) Froning, Tom (Steph) Froning, Maria (Rich) Cabell, Lara (Tony) Link, her seventeen grandchildren, and one great grandson.

A celebration of her life will take place in Port St. Joe at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to any non-profit organization promoting the enjoyment of the outdoors, or simply enjoy a gin martini in her honor.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020
