Ngan Fung Wong

March 9, 1914 ~ May 30, 2019

The family of Ngan Fung Wong wishes to thank you for your sympathy. We greatly appreciate all of your kind words, monetary donations, beautiful floral arrangements, and time taken out of your schedules to comfort our family. We are truly blessed to have such loving and wonderful family and friends during such difficult times. Your expressions of sympathy are greatly appreciated.

As a beloved wife, mother, grand-

mother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, Ngan Fung lived a tremendously full life. She was born on March 9,

1914 in the Toisan region of Canton, China and passed away at home in Seattle surrounded by her loved ones on May 30, 2019.

Ngan Fung is survived by four generations of family - her four sons: Koon Chor, Koon Poo, Andy Koon Kau, and Andy Koon Ki; four daughters: So An, So Chi, Teresa, and Alice; two daughters-in-law: Lisa and Colleen; son-in-law Kwok Hing; 16 grandchildren: Megan, Brian, Maggie, Melissa, Zachary, Quentin, Kaitlyn, Natasha, Kin Ming, Raymond, Rosa, King Man, Robert, Irene, Marlin, and Phyllis and their respective families.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 11 to June 12, 2019
