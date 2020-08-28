1/1
Nicholas Paul Niedbalski Ph.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Paul Niedbalski, PhD

Age 32, Nicholas Niedbalski passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in a vehicular accident in Clark County, Ohio. Nick was born in Lansing, MI. Nick and his family moved to Washington state, where he graduated from Issaquah High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Gonzaga University, then obtained Master's and Doctoral degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Nick was married to Danielle Dominique Dukes of Fairborn, Ohio. They were married on Jan. 2, 2018, in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Nick was a researcher for the United States Air Force Research Laboratory/RQQ Directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio where he managed several high-profile projects and even gained a rare government patent.

When it came to matters of the heart, Nick's mom was his lifelong mentor. He had immense curiosity about the intricacies of human emotions, relationships, spiritual matters and loved to discuss these issues with her. There was a special relationship between Nick and his younger brother Greyson. Their relationship matured as they got older and remained a close bond despite the distance life forced on them. Enjoying outdoor activities with his dad was one of the things Nick loved about living in the Pacific Northwest.

In addition to Danielle, Nick leaves his wife's parents, Robert and Charida Dukes, his wife's siblings, Tiffany (Gary) Lettice and Marcel Dukes, his parents, Robert Paul Niedbalski, D.O., Lynn Hughes-Niedbalski, D.O., his brother, Greyson Niedbalski, grandmothers Connie Niedbalski and Joanne Hughes, Aunt Linda Niedbalski, Aunt Lori Hughes, Uncle Leonard Niedbalski and Uncle David Hughes and cousins Alli and Emma Hughes.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Habitat for Humanity.

There will be a virtual memorial service will be held on Sunday August 30, 2020 from 4:00 until 5:30 PM. For more information about the Celebration of Life Service please visit https://www.beltonstroup.com/obituary/Nicholas-Niedbalski

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Memorial service
04:00 - 05:30 PM
virtual
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved