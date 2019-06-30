Nicholas Riley McCluskey



Nicholas Riley McCluskey, age 35, tragically passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Larkspur, California. Nick was born on July 6, 1983, in Tacoma, Washington, to Michael Duane McCluskey and Deena Michelle McCluskey. He graduated from Decatur High School in 2002 where he was a star athlete, competing in football, wrestling and soccer. He was also named one of the top five athletes in Western Washington by the Seattle Times. Following high school, Nick earned a scholarship to play soccer and attend college at Seattle University. Nick's soccer coach, Peter Fewing, was quoted as calling Nick the "heart and soul" of his team in 2004 when the SU Redhawks won the NCAA Division II National Championship.



Nick graduated from SU in 2006 with a Business degree and began a successful career in medical sales, starting with DePuy Spine (2006-12), Stryker (2012-14), and most recently with Medtronic Spine & Biologics in the San Francisco Bay area for the last five years. Nick was the ultimate competitor in every aspect of his life and worked hard to be the best in everything he set out to do. And Nick was the best. He was respected and admired by everyone he met. More importantly, Nick's generosity and love for his family and friends knew no limits. Words cannot express how greatly he will be missed.



Nick is survived by his grandparents, Mike and Joan McCluskey; his parents, Mike and Deena McCluskey; his brother, Taylor McCluskey; his sister, Kelli McCluskey and his dog, Dozer.



Please join us in celebrating Nick's life and birthday on July 6, 2019, at 1:30 pm, at the Thunder Dome Car Museum 1920 Garrett St.



Enumclaw, Washington 98022



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local Humane Society or Children's Hospital to commemorate Nick's love for dogs and children.



